Richmond Animal League's auction benefits pets in need: 'We're so grateful'

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 350 people took part in Richmond Animal League's annual Sugar & Spice cocktail event and silent auction Saturday night.

The shelter's biggest fundraiser of the year, which raises money to provide a lifeline for animals in need, featured live music, food, an open bar and more.

The money raised from the auction provides hope, help and loving homes to pets in need. Last year's event raised over $131,000.

"So we're very eager to see what this year's event will bring in. The impact that it will have for Richmond Animal League is, it's incredible," Lauren Behringer, the organization's event manager, said. "It's our biggest event of the year, and we're just so grateful for all our supporters and the community who has come out to support animal rescue in the pets that we serve in our community."

Larry Eason, the nonprofit's executive director, said the fundraiser is so important because RAL works with more than 50 municipal shelters across Virginia.

"When our animal control partners get full or they have medical conditions that they can't handle, a cat or a dog that has a diagnosis that they can't manage, they call us," Eason explained. "And the better we're doing, the more we're able to do, the more we're able to say, 'Yes.'"

The shelter rescued more than 2,000 cats and dogs and provided over 6,700 spay and neuter surgeries last year. Volunteers are hoping to surpass that number this year.

