Why Richmond Animal League is pausing puppy adoptions: 'We appreciate your understanding and support'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The parvo virus is affecting more pet adoptions at the Richmond Animal League.

The organization posted on social media Tuesday morning that it was temporarily pausing puppy adoptions after two confirmed cases of the virus were reported at the facility.

There is a comprehensive plan in place by the shelter's veterinarian to protect the animals and reduce the chance of further spread, according to officials.

That plan includes temporarily closing dog adoptions, thoroughly disinfecting all dog kennels and monitoring for symptoms.

"We’ll follow this plan until we’re confident the situation is under control. We are hopeful that we will get through this within a few days," officials wrote. "Parvo primarily affects puppies, but unvaccinated adult dogs can also be at risk. Rest assured, all dogs at RAL are vaccinated upon arrival, but there is a brief window during which they could still be susceptible to the virus."

However, RAL officials said cats and dogs in foster care can still be adopted.

"We appreciate your understanding and support during this time," officials wrote. "We’ll keep you updated and let you know as soon as our dog kennels are open for adoption again."

