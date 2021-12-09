Adopt or foster a pet to help clear the Richmond Animal League shelter for Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal League launched its Operation Silent Night campaign on Thursday.

The shelter lowered adoption fees to just $10 in an effort to clear the shelter ahead of Christmas.

"Our goal is to have the shelter empty by December 21 so that every pet is in a loving home for the holidays," Lauren Decker, Richmond Animal League Development and Events Coordinator, said.

"Any pet that is not adopted by December 21 will be placed in a loving foster home. So we of course are looking for adopters, but we are also looking for foster parents."

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a pet can click here for more information.

"If you want to invite a shelter pet to spend the holidays with you and your family, we encourage you to apply," Decker said. "Help us clear the shelter and get every pet into a home by the holidays."