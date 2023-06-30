Does your pet have what it takes to be a star? Find out in the Richmond Animal League calendar contest

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Animal League is once again holding its beloved calendar contest and fundraiser.

Between June 26 and August 26, RAL is seeking models for their 2024 calendar.

Click here to enter your pet.

The public will vote for their favorite contestants with donations to RAL.

One dollar equals one vote.

The top 12 pets will win a full month's spread and a professional photo shoot.

The pet that receives the most votes will also be featured on the cover.

CBS 6's Walter the Weather Dog was featured last year and will be a contestant again this year.

The fundraiser culminates with the RAL Block Party on Saturday, August 26.

Proceeds will be used to provide lifesaving care for local animals in need.

Last year the calendar campaign raised more than $70,000 according to the Richmond Animal League.

RAL has been caring for animals and finding them homes in Richmond since 1979. They work with shelters to provide temporary housing and medical care.



