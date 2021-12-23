Richmond Animal Control hopes to save Charlie: 'We need a Christmas miracle'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

A stray dog, they named Charlie, was struck by a train Wednesday in Richmond.

"We are working hard to save him," RACC posted on social media Thursday. "All four of his legs are mangled, but his spirit is bright and we are going to try."

RACC has asked the public for good thoughts, Christmas wishes, healing prayers, and donations towards his care.

