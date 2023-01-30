Watch Now
Richmond could get a new downtown music venue. Here's the update.

Representatives from the group said last week they remain in talks with city officials about the project and are now targeting a spring 2025 opening.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jan 30, 2023
2023-01-30

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s been six months since Coran Capshaw’s Red Light Ventures unveiled plans for a new 7,500-capacity live music venue on the hillside behind the Tredegar Iron Works complex on the downtown riverfront. And while a delay to the start of site work for the proposed Richmond Amphitheater has caused the developers to push back their anticipated opening date, they said work behind the scenes is progressing. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

