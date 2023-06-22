New Richmond airsoft arena aims for July opening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alicia Clift doesn’t know much about airsoft. But when her now-former boss fell ill and offered her some light work at his law office, and then decided to open an airsoft facility and house the law practice there, Clift unintentionally became the face of Valhalla Tactical. As Anders Smith, who owned Valhalla, got sicker, Clift started managing the facility, which had been one of the only dedicated airsoft venues in the region. When Smith died earlier this year, Valhalla went out of business.

