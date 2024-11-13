How the Richmond airport is helping small businesses take off: 'This is amazing'

RICHMOND, Va. — Business owners from across the country gathered today at the Greater Richmond Convention Center for the 4th annual Power Business Conference, hosted by Richmond International Airport. The event provided small business owners with valuable opportunities to learn and network.

In addition to the conference sessions, attendees had the chance to participate in the Power-U Program, a free 11-week course for women and minority-owned small businesses. The program offers participants the chance to win grants and receive training on pitching their businesses for contracts with the airport.

Maxine Pittman, a business owner who participated in the program, emphasized the importance of the event in helping small business owners understand how to succeed.

"This is amazing, this is exactly what I’m looking for," Pittman said. "It helps bridge the gap in understanding how to operate successfully in this space."

Other business owners shared similar sentiments.

"It was another opportunity that didn’t cost anything to network, be in the room and find out how to do business with the airport so that we can become that next concessionaire," said LaToria Henderson.

For Jewel Ragsdale, the program was a significant help.

"It’s been very impactful in terms of getting my business plan written, helping me with marketing, and assisting me in developing my website," Ragsdale said.

WTVR

Dr. Perry Miller, CEO and President of Richmond International Airport, expressed hope that the Power-U Program would serve as a model for other airports across the country.

"My vision is that we will be the catalyst that starts this trend to include women- and minority-owned businesses throughout the whole region," Miller said.

For more information on the program, visit the Richmond International Airport website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok