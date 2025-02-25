Dozens of employees who provide Richmond airport services to keep their jobs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Capital Region Airport Commission met Tuesday morning to discuss the future of dozens of employees who fuel or maintain airplanes at Richmond International Airport.

The commission unanimously agreed to a lease amendment for Richmond Jet Center and Aero Industries, extending their presence at the airport for the next five years.

"Richmond Jet Center is committed to continuing to provide high-quality services at Richmond International Airport, as we've done for nearly 80 years. We appreciate the commission’s resolution, and we remain hopeful to finalize a lease extension, which will provide the airport, the airlines, general aviation customers, and our team with the certainty necessary to maintain and build upon the successes we've achieved in recent years,” Michael Clarke, president and CEO of Richmond Jet Center, said in a statement.

For decades, Richmond Jet Center, Aero Industries, and Million Air Richmond have exclusively operated services like plane refueling, de-icing, and maintenance for the Eastern Henrico airport.

The three businesses are known as fixed-base operators, or FBOs.

Last summer, airport President and CEO Dr. Perry Miller announced plans for the airport to take over services from the legacy local businesses.

At the time, Dr. Miller said the community deserved better services as the airport aimed to add more flights and invest in infrastructure.

However, the commission and Dr. Miller received significant backlash from the public, lawmakers, aviation industry organizations, and experts about the potential changeover while slamming the monopoly the airport would have over those services.

“I think that competition is healthy, and I think that we've had companies here at the airport that are long established. They were providing great service. One thing I didn't get was complaints about the service,” said Commissioner Kevin Carroll, a Chesterfield supervisor.

Tuesday’s vote leaves Million Air Richmond and its employees still waiting to learn about their future.

“Naturally, the employees are very nervous about their future, and we have been telling them throughout that we would be in a position to give them a positive answer soon. As recently as last week, they were all concerned again, but I think we're on track,” Gene McDonough, Million Air Richmond's president, said.

McDonough told CBS 6 after the meeting that they are still in talks with the commission on how to move forward.

“The process has been long and drawn out, and we anticipate that we will be next,” he said. “The commission wants to do a few surveys. They want to look at the property, they want to look at the condition of things, and make recommendations. They plan to use a consultant to do that, and we are on board. All we can say is that we enjoy working here. We enjoy playing our part for the airport.”

Dr. Miller confirmed the commission is still working to keep Million Air Richmond at the airport.

As part of the new lease, Richmond Jet Center must also make structural improvements to its facilities, including enhancements inside its properties.

Its employees will remain working on the airport property until at least January 31, 2031.

