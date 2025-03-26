Richmond airport hikes parking fee, plans security checkpoint changes

Watch Now
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Starting this summer, for the first time in over 20 years, it’s going to cost more to park at Richmond International Airport. This week the Capital Region Airport Commission voted to approve increasing the airport’s daily parking rates as well as its rental car fee. As of July 1, daily parking at the garages nearest the terminal at RIC will be increased from $12 to $15, and daily rates at the economy lots west of Airport Drive will go from $7 to $10.

