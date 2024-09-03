Passenger makes 'unforgivable' mistake at Richmond's airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Newport News man made an "unforgivable" mistake at Richmond International Airport on Sunday, according to airport TSA Federal Security Director Robin “Chuck” Burke.

TSA screeners found a 9mm handgun loaded with 22 bullets, including one in the chamber, in the man's carry-on bag, TSA said.

"It is never acceptable to bring a firearm to an airport security checkpoint, but to do so during a busy holiday weekend is unforgivable because you are delaying not only yourself but also passengers who are looking forward to their flights during the holiday," Burke said.

It was the 24th time this year that TSA officers found a gun at Richmond airport.

TSA This handgun was detected by TSA officers at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on September 1, 2024

"[That] ties for the most firearms we have ever detected in a single calendar year and yet we still have four full months before the end of the year," Burke said. “It is very concerning that gun owners continue to bring their firearms to our checkpoints. Responsible gun owners always know where their firearms are, and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint."

The passenger now faces both criminal and civil charges including a fine that could reach as high as $15,000.

There are circumstances in which passengers are allowed to bring guns on airplanes. Those travel rules can be found here.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.