30th gun found at Richmond International Airport in 2024, Williamsburg man cited

RICHMOND, Va. — TSA officers found the 30th gun so far in 2024 at Richmond International Airport on Tuesday.

A news release from TSA says the .45 caliber handgun was found in a Williamsburg man's luggage. It was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man, who the TSA did not identify, faces a criminal citation and a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to the airport.



Thirty guns is the highest number the TSA has found at Richmond International Airport in six years. In 2022, 24 guns were recovered, but that number went down to 17 in 2023.

“It is crucial for travelers to double and triple-check their carry-on items to ensure that there are no prohibited or illegal items inside,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Travelers who have prohibited items among their carry-on items will not only delay their checkpoint screening experience, but they slow down others as well. Don’t be that person. When you’re at home packing for your trip, start with an empty roller bag, backpack, messenger bag or handbag. Start to pack from scratch so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited in your carry-ons.”

The TSA reminds passengers that guns are only allowed in checked luggage and must be unloaded. Click here for more information.

