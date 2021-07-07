Crash closes intersection outside Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lanes are closed outside Richmond International Airport in Henrico due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. on S. Airport Drive.

Injuries were reported in association with the two-vehicle crash, though the extent of those injuries has not yet been released.

The crash is the result of a police pursuit, according to Crime Insider sources.

Travelers were advised to take Laburnum Avenue to Charles City Road to access the other side of the airport.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

