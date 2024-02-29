VP’s move prompts Richmond ad firm to open Atlanta outpost

RICHMOND, Va. -- The same hire it picked up when it opened an office at the beach has led a longtime Richmond ad firm to expand once again.

The King Agency has opened an office in Atlanta, marking its first expansion outside Virginia after establishing a presence in Virginia Beach five years ago.

Founder Dave King said the move was prompted by the relocation of the agency’s vice president, Meggan Adams, who moved to Atlanta when her husband’s job took them there in 2021 and has been working remotely since.

