Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond ad agency Yebo, formerly Barber Martin, calls it quits after 35-year run

Yebo
Richmond BizSense
The Yebo team in 2020 outside its Scott’s Addition office.
Yebo
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 10:14:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three years after breathing new life into the business with a name change and rebrand, one of Richmond’s longer-running ad agencies is calling an end to a 35-year run. Yebo, formerly Barber Martin Agency, is closing at the end of this month. The company, founded in 1988 by Bob Barber and Bill Martin, made the announcement over the weekend on its social media channels. Its last day of business will be June 30.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone