Richmond ad agency Yebo, formerly Barber Martin, calls it quits after 35-year run

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three years after breathing new life into the business with a name change and rebrand, one of Richmond’s longer-running ad agencies is calling an end to a 35-year run. Yebo, formerly Barber Martin Agency, is closing at the end of this month. The company, founded in 1988 by Bob Barber and Bill Martin, made the announcement over the weekend on its social media channels. Its last day of business will be June 30.

