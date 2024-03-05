Watch Now
Richmond is re-writing outdated city ordinances and could use your help

WTVR
Posted at 6:32 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 06:32:37-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first comprehensive update in half a century to Richmond’s zoning ordinance is now underway.

The city has kicked off a two-year process to rewrite the ordinance – Chapter 30 of the city code – that, through zoning designations and mapping, regulates land use throughout the city.

Years in the making, the long-desired rewrite stems from Richmond 300, the 20-year master plan adopted in 2020 that recommends future land use in the city through 2037. The rewrite is the first of six “Big Moves” that the plan recommends implementing to achieve its goals.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

