Capital City Kwanzaa Festival will begin with symbolic candle lighting to 'give thanks'

RICHMOND, Va. -- “Knowledge of Self” is the theme of the 2024 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, which is presented by the Elegba Folklore Society, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 28.

“There are six days at the end of the year to reflect and give thanks for the fruits of our labor of the year ending," Elegba Folklore Society's Executive Director Janine Bell said. "And then crossing over the new year to now project new growth in a clear place for the year ahead."

This year’s celebration will kick off with the African Market at 1 p.m. followed by the candle lighting ceremony, entertainment, Watoto Kwanzaa, food, workshops, and performances.

"The festival, of course, is not the holiday, but the festival certainly brings the entire community and visitors together to celebrate the holiday," Bell said. "So we want to invoke the spirit of Kwanzaa right away."

The seven candles represent Nguzo Saba, or the seven principles of Kwanzaa, and are each symbolized by the Pan-African colors of red, black and green. The candles are lit in a specific order, starting with the black candle for Umoja: unity.

"Then the first red candle is Kujichagulia: self-determination," Bell explained. "Ujima: collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa: cooperative economics, Nia: purpose, Kuumba: creativity and Imani: faith."

The event from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. takes place in the convention center's Exhibit Hall B, which is near 5th & Marshall Streets.

Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 at the door with student and senior discounts available. Admission is free for children under 12.

Attendees will also hear from Dr. Gina Paige, co-founder of African Ancestry, a company that connects people with their African roots through DNA testing.

"Everybody who buys a ticket online will be entered into the drawing to receive the free DNA testing that will happen on stage that day," Bell said.

