'Legacy as Balance' is theme of 2023 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at Greater Richmond Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- “Legacy as Balance” is the theme of the 2023 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, which is presented by the Elegba Folklore Society, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Saturday, Dec. 30.

“An opportunity for people to reconnect with traditional African values, to recognize harvest festivals, ancient harvest festivals, which the Kwanzaa holiday is based on," Elegba Folklore Society's Executive Director Janine Bell explained "The fruits of our labor, the first fruits and then to place all of this, these values, this harvesting, this growing of ourselves at the end of the year, to reflect and give thanks.”

This year’s will kick off with the African Markey at 1 p.m. followed by the candle lighting ceremony, entertainment, Watoto Kwanzaa, food, workshops, and performances.

The event is in the convention center's Exhibit Hall B, which is is near 5th & Marshall Streets.

Festival hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 at the door with student and senior discounts available. Admission is free for children under 12.

CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival.

