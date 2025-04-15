Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot in South Richmond neighborhood

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 15, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was found shot in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Richmond police officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and Edwards Avenue for the report of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. There, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on what occurred is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Ahnstrom at 804-646-3913 or Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

This is a developing story. Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone