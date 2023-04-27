Richmond Police respond to triple shooting in Oak Grove area

RICHMOND, Va. — One woman has died and two other women were injured in a shooting in the city's Southside early Thursday morning.

Richmond Police said they were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the Oak Grove area near a neighborhood playground.

Officers found three women who had been shot when they got to the scene. One was pronounced dead, and the two others had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said one woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated, but the other woman refused treatment.

CBS 6 cameras on the scene captured a large crowd after the shooting, as well as more altercations erupting after officers arrived. CBS 6 also witnessed one woman being arrested at the scene, but it is unclear her relation to the shooting incident.

There is no suspect information or any other details surrounding the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.