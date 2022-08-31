Can Richmond convince 400 people to dress up like a T-Rex and run around a lake?

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond T-Rex run is returning to town on Sunday, November 13.

As the name suggests, people ages five and older are invited to put on their own inflatable dinosaur costumes and stomp around the lake at Dorey Park in eastern Henrico.

Richmond Road Runners Club Richmond T-Rex run

The goal is to beat a Guinness World Record of the most costumed T-Rex runners. That number is north of 380 dinosaurs.

Organizers with the Richmond Road Runners Club said it's a free, fun run and not a race. Click here to register.

