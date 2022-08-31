Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Can Richmond convince 400 people to dress up like a T-Rex and run around a lake?

Richmond T-Rex run.jpg
Richmond Road Runners Club
Richmond T-Rex run
Richmond T-Rex run.jpg
Posted at 12:15 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 12:21:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond T-Rex run is returning to town on Sunday, November 13.

As the name suggests, people ages five and older are invited to put on their own inflatable dinosaur costumes and stomp around the lake at Dorey Park in eastern Henrico.

Richmond T-Rex run.jpg
Richmond T-Rex run

The goal is to beat a Guinness World Record of the most costumed T-Rex runners. That number is north of 380 dinosaurs.

Organizers with the Richmond Road Runners Club said it's a free, fun run and not a race. Click here to register.  

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone