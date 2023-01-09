Elementary school worker arrested in 'crimes against children' investigation

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- An elementary school computer specialist and substitute bus driver was arrested as part of an "internet crimes against children" investigation, according to the Colonial Heights Public Schools.

Richard Whitley worked at North Elementary School and was hired in 2018, the school system posted online.

"We understand that the investigation is ongoing and do not have any further information at this time," the post read. "Any Colonial Heights Public Schools students or parents who may need additional support at school should contact school administration."

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil is working to uncover additional information about this situation.

Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.