Senior Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Virginia man

NORFOLK, Va. – A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old Norfolk man with dementia who may have scratch marks on his arms with bleed marks, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Troopers said Richard Thompson, who was last seen in the 400 block of Dundaff Street in Norfolk around 8:30 p.m. Friday, did not drive off and is believed to be walking.

Thompson is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Thompson was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a thin gold chain.

Officials said he has a lazy eye, which he normally covers with an eye patch. But officials said they do not think he is wearing it.

Thompson suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

If you see Thompson, call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!