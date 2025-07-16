Virginia restaurant owner honored with award for 9/11 memorial flag

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico restaurant owner has been recognized with a prestigious award for creating a memorial flag that honors the victims of 9/11.

Richard Melito, owner of Melito's in Henrico, received the Kentucky Colonel Award through the Kentucky Department of the American Legion Auxiliary. The honor includes recognition from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Melito is the creator of the 9/11 Flag of Remembrance, which began as a simple sketch on a napkin and has since been adopted as the official flag of remembrance in several states, including Virginia.

9/11 Flag of Remembrance

"Having a symbol.... it's very important," Melito said.

Along with Virginia, Delaware and Oklahoma have also adopted the Freedom Flag as their official flags for 9/11. Currently, efforts are underway for California, North Carolina, Alabama, and Maryland to follow suit, with Melito hoping it will eventually become standard nationwide.

