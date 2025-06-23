Teen charged in deaths of 17-year-olds at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old Chesterfield man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the Friday night shooting deaths of two 17-year-olds.

Richard E. Lamb, 18, of Creekpointe Circle, was taken into custody on Saturday and remains jailed without bond.

Police said Lamb knew the deceased teenagers but have not yet said what happened before the shooting that led to the violence.

Police were called to the Creekpointe Apartments at about 11:41 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

There, officers found the teenage gunshot victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to their age, the victims' names were not released; however, the mother of one of the victims shared his name and photo with CBS 6.

Xavion Drake's mother, who was too distraught to speak on camera, identified her son as one of the victims.

She said the Henrico teen and his friend were visiting another friend who lived at the complex.

She last spoke with her son just after 11:30 p.m. — less than 15 minutes before receiving a call that he had been shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.