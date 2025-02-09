Passenger killed, driver injured in Brunswick County wreck, troopers say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A driver was injured and a passenger was killed in a wreck in rural Brunswick County early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 at 16046 Boydton Plank Road in Warfield at 2:50 a.m., Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the 43-year-old driver of a Honda Civic was headed south on Boydton Plank Road when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The impact of the crash killed the front seat passenger, 35-year-old Richard Duane Bennett II, of the 2000 block of Little Deer Road in Alberta, Virginia.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

"Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash," Anaya said. "Alcohol was a contributing factor."

There has been no word yet about potential charges in connection to the crash.

Officials said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

