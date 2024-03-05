How she's using her small business to mentor Richmond teens interested in cosmetology: 'Consistency is key'

RICHMOND, Va. -- By day, Mercedes Buck works with the Richmond Public Schools system.

“I'm actually a CTE so Career and Technical Education instructional specialist. So trade and industrial, and cosmetology falls underneath that.”

During her off hours, Buck is a business owner.

She runs Rich Nail Lounge and Suites, a nail salon that she opened in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood in September 2023.

"We are a full-service salon. Although we focus on nails and nail care, we actually have suites that offer lashes, braids, as well as waxing," she said.

As someone who works in schools, and in cosmetology, Mercedes said this allowed her to provide somewhat of a mentorship to young people looking to go into cosmetology.

"We partner with Richmond Technical Center pretty frequently, and there are teachers there, who get to bring their cosmetology students here for visits," Buck said. "In addition to just the visit, we offer additional support, so I'm like mentoring, just motivation, and whatever support we can offer to help those girls pass the state board exam."

At 19, Jaeden Smith, a nail technician at Rich Nail, isn't much older than the girls whom Mercedes mentors.

Smith became a certified nail technician while in high school, so she knows the significance of receiving as much support as possible before beginning a career in cosmetology.

"It's such a great opportunity to even be a part of. Me being 19 and seeing people in my age range trying to do what I'm doing, it's good to see them try to do it," Smith said. "Coming from high school and trying to do your own thing, I definitely recommend it. It's not easy, but it's worth it."

To young women looking to start their businesses, whether it be in nails, hair, or esthetics, Mercedes said there are three things they should focus on.

"Find a mentor. That's number one, don't be scared to ask for help. Sometimes help is free. Sometimes you have to pay for it. But definitely find a mentor," she said. "I would also say have a strong plan, a business plan, have someone else review it and modify that as times change, and, you know, stick with it.

Consistency, consistency is key. I started doing nails in 2011 and I didn't open my business in this full-service salon until 2023. Consistency is key."

Buck stressed consistency and dedication as the keys to success when it comes to not only running a business but juggling two jobs.

"When you do things that you love, whether that be a career, or being an entrepreneur, it doesn't feel like work all the time. It feels like, this is the dream," she said.

