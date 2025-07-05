Man killed in King William truck rollover wreck was ejected, troopers say

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police have released the name of the truck driver killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural King William County on the Fourth of July.

Troopers said a Freightliner M2 truck was headed south on Walkerton Landing Road, about half a mile from Route 30, when it ran off the right side of the road just before 2:15 p.m. Friday.

The driver then overcorrected, which caused the truck to reenter the road and roll over, according to troopers.

The driver, Ricardo Jennings of Washington, D.C., was ejected from the truck. Troopers said the 42-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

A 29-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

