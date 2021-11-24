RIC is getting $35 million infrastructure deal dollars. Here's how they plan to spend it.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond International Airport (RIC) is getting $35 million, over the next five years, as part of the federal government's recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

RIC already had $100 million worth of capital improvements planned for the next three years. The influx of federal infrastructure package money could help the airport complete several projects earlier than once expected, according to RIC spokesperson Troy Bell.

"It's everything from potentially a new fire station, a new ARF vehicle (Aircraft Rescue Firefighting) or specialty vehicles that we use here at the airport, to new jet bridges and working on our Federal Inspection Services facility, which could accommodate future international flights. It needs a rehab, we have one, it just needs a renovation," Bell said. "If we get the renovation done on the Federal Inspection Station and all of a sudden we've got an international route, pop up, that's something that'll be front and center for the public."

In addition to those projects, the airport would use the money for routine maintenance and upkeep.

"Asphalt and concrete. Stuff that is absolutely critical to run an airport and for planes to be able to operate," Bell said.

Other Central Virginia airports receiving federal infrastructure money include:

Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $1,480,000

Hanover County Municipal: $1,480,000

Louisa County/Freeman Field: $790,000

Dinwiddie County: $790,000

New Kent County: $790,000

Emporia-Greensville Regional: $550,000

Farmville Regional: $550,000

The vast majority of the $400 million bound for Virginia airports will go to Washington Dulles International ($120,399,725) and Reagan Washington National ($116,734,485).