Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond Housing Authority is working to cycle more people out of public housing

nesmith2-700x494.jpg
<i>(Charlotte Matherly photos)</i><br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith announcing the new homeownership program last month.
nesmith2-700x494.jpg
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 11:14:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The city’s public housing authority is building a new program designed to cycle more people through public housing and into homeownership. Ramping up to a fourth-quarter launch, the initiative aims to help public housing residents buy their own homes by reconfiguring mortgage loan requirements, providing down payment assistance grants and educating current public housing residents about homeownership. Steven Nesmith, CEO at the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority, or RRHA, said the program is the first of its kind nationwide.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone