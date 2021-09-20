Richmond Fire mourns the loss of Battalion Chief Bobby Duffus

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Fire Department is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus, who passed away Sunday night.

According to the fire department, Duffus was scheduled to have surgery on Friday for an injury he acquired off-duty. But right before the surgery, he experienced a medical emergency that severely compromised his health.

Duffus fought for his life through the weekend before passing away, the fire department said.

“Unfortunately, it is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you all of the untimely passing of Battalion Chief Robert L. Duffus. May we take a moment to remember him as a true Richmond Fire Department soldier, an unwavering friend, and a solid teammate and leader throughout his 31 years of dedicated service to both the community and his fellow firefighters,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter in a notification to all Richmond Fire personnel. “I ask that you keep his wife, Pattie, and the rest of the Duffus family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Duffus family has asked for privacy as they mourn the tremendous loss.

Grief counseling and peer support is available to those at the Richmond Fire Department who need assistance during this time.

