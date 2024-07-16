Virginia developer hopes to build new West End town center off Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The owners of a familiar 52-acre office park in Henrico’s West End want to turn it into a massive urban mixed-use development with more than 1,500 apartment and townhome units, a town center, event space, and more than 30,000 square feet of retail space.

Forest Avenue Office, LLC, a holding company of Reynolds Development, has filed plans to transform the Reynolds Crossing Office Park at the intersection of West Broad Street and Forest Avenue during a six-phase buildout that could span 15 to 20 years. The company’s proposal was scheduled to be heard by the Henrico Planning Commission earlier this month but was deferred to the commission’s Aug. 15 at the request of the applicant. Continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.