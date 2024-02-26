Watch Now
Reynolds Crossing eyed for major mixed-use reinvention in Henrico County

BizSense
Posted at 6:48 AM, Feb 26, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Another major mixed-use redevelopment is on the drawing board for Henrico’s West End.

Reynolds Development is in the early stages of plotting a reinvention of parts of its Reynolds Crossing complex at the corner of West Broad Street and Forest Avenue.

Increased density and height are in mind, as preliminary plans show about a half-dozen new buildings, most of which would be mixed-use or residential, to join the existing office, retail and Westin Richmond hotel building on the property.

Plans call for the new buildings to reach as high as 10 or 12 stories, with townhomes or low-rise condos in the center of the area. In total, the redevelopment could add over 1,200 dwelling units to the area.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

