Reviresco Coffee Co. brews up new home near the Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. — An up-and-coming Lakeside coffee roaster plans to move into a larger space near the Museum District to give itself room to grow. Reviresco Coffee Co. is working on a move into 710 Lafayette St. The 1,200-square-foot space will be home to the company’s roasting operations (which will occupy about half of the space) as well as a tasting room, retail sales and takeout coffee service. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

