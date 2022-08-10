Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reviresco Coffee Co. brews up new home near the Museum District

Reviresco-coffee-main.jpg
Reviresco Coffee Co. via Richmond BizSense
Reviresco Coffee Co. owners, from left, Steven Dalton, Melissa Dalton and Tim Bynum. <br/><br/>
Reviresco-coffee-main.jpg
Posted at 8:35 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 08:35:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. — An up-and-coming Lakeside coffee roaster plans to move into a larger space near the Museum District to give itself room to grow. Reviresco Coffee Co. is working on a move into 710 Lafayette St. The 1,200-square-foot space will be home to the company’s roasting operations (which will occupy about half of the space) as well as a tasting room, retail sales and takeout coffee service. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone