The beautiful way a retired Virginia nurse is bringing joy to patients: 'My mom would be very proud'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Colette Burt spent over 29 years as a nurse and now in her retirement, she continues to help make complete strangers look and feel their best.

For over two years, Burt has served as an artist and created flower-filled portraits modeled after their recipients.

Burt said each colorful piece of artwork is handcrafted with love in the hopes they’ll make those who receive them feel good on the inside and outside. She said she was inspired by her mother to use roses, as her mother would wrap scarves around her head in a way that reminded Burt of their beauty.

“I'd say my mom would be very proud right now," Burt said. "When I was doing this, it was like something in the back of my head was telling me everybody was liking my artwork so much that I said, 'God, I don't know where you tried to take me to.' You know, I knew it was something else there.” said Burt.

Briana Hall, Burt’s granddaughter, helps her with CoCo Creations. She’s created her own version mirroring younger girls. Hall said she hopes the colorful portraits will inspire girls to feel comfortable being their most authentic self.

“You can do anything and look beautiful, you don’t have to stick to the trends,” Hall said.

The business has expanded to picturing men as well. Burt and her granddaughter said they love doing it together and are most proud of the pieces they’ve donated to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and cancer survivors.

Click here to learn more about Coco Creations on Facebook.