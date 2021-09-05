Retired Lt. Col. Jona McKee honored at VSU: 'I'm on such a high'

ETTRICK, Va. -- Virginia State University named a classroom in honor of retired Lt. Colonel Dr. Jona McKee Saturday.

The VSU military graduate and former Professor of Military Science at the university is credited with increasing enrollment in the program by more than 100% and commissioning more than 260 officers. He also raised more than $1 million for VSU programs over six decades.

McKee, who served as a combat leader in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, was floored by the honor.

"I can't describe the feeling," McKee said. "I'm only such a high that to come back and be in the same classroom that I taught."

The room is located in the university’s ROTC building, Jesse Bolling Hall.

VSU's home opener also doubled as military appreciation day.