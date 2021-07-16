How many drivers police pulled over during 'traffic enforcement operation' on busy highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Several law enforcement agencies targeting Route 288 Thursday over complaints about "speeding and aggressive driving" pulled over more than 100 drivers, according to Chesterfield Police officials.

"This primary roadway that traverses Chesterfield, Powhatan and Goochland counties is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving," Sgt. Stephan Rouze with Chesterield Police's Special Operations Division said.

Law enforcement were on the lookout for speeding, aggressive and alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers as well as folks not wearing their seat belts.

Police stopped 105 vehicles and issued 122 summonses for various offenses like speeding, reckless driving, using a cell phone while driving and for not wearing a seat belt, Rouze said.

Officials said Chesterfield officers worked in conjunction with state troopers and deputies from Powhatan County and Goochland County sheriff's offices on the "traffic enforcement operation."

"As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely," Rouze added.