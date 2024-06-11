Looking for the perfect restaurant patio in Richmond? Here are 3 places to try!

RICHMOND, Va. -- June is a fully get-yourself-outside month, in my opinion. It’s the Goldilocks’ month in Virginia, not too hot and not too cold, and there’s really no better place to spend your dining dollars than on a patio enjoying brunch with your bestie, boo, or brood. But where? Luckily, Richmond has the perfect patios for every mid-day weekender’s noshing needs. Click here to see the list over at Style Weekly.

Tell "Eat It, Virginia" about your favorite patio dining options.