Restaurant chain with a Ford Motor Co. theme to open in Short Pump

BizSense
Posted at 6:19 AM, May 21, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. - West Broad Village has landed another new-to-market restaurant chain.

Ford’s Garage is preparing to open at 11275 W. Broad St.

Despite its name, the concept isn’t an auto shop and isn’t owned by Ford Motor Co., but rather a restaurant designed to emulate a 1920s-era service station featuring the storied auto manufacturer’s name and branding.

Ford’s Garage locations often include a Ford Model A car suspended over the bar and front-of-house staff in retro auto shop uniforms.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

