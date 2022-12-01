Watch Now
Multiple residents evacuated after explosion at Richmond apartment building

Richmond top stories and weather November 30, 2022
Posted at 8:26 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 20:28:14-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Multiple people were evacuated after an explosion at a Richmond apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., Richmond Police got a call to the Townhomes of Chesterfield North in Richmond reporting a suspicious situation. Shortly thereafter, police received a call for an explosion with no injuries reported.

At this time, police are not aware of a barricade situation but they are working to clear the scene.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection to the explosion.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

