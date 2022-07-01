SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- The 40-minute pursuit kicked off when sheriff deputies hidden away in a church parking lot saw a car pull up around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Suddenly, gunfire rang out as a man opened fire on a mobile home.

"I see him raise out the back rear window with an automatic rifle and just start firing at the residence," Cpl. Stewart Hudson with the Sussex County Sheriff's Office said.

When Hudson spotted the gunman climb out the back window of the car, he was caught in disbelief.

At one point, he was concerned the pursuit would end in a fireball.

"We go to the intersection of Courthouse Road and he cut through the Sussex Mini Mart parking lot where he almost lost control, hitting the gas pumps. He gained control of the vehicle and got back on the road," Hudson said.

Two of the four people in the car were arrested.

"We recovered three handguns, one rifle and ammunition," Hudson said.

Those living nearby now fear for their lives and are tired of the gunfire.

"Living hell, it's just a pure living hell," one resident said. "I'm scared for me and my family."

The bullets fired shattered a car window and went through the fender. They also went through the outer and inner walls of the mobile home.

"Multiple rounds went inside the residence. The water heater has been hit and the house is flooded with water this time," Hudson said.

In April, a shooting at this mobile home injured a small child. Ever since the violence has escalated.

On Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded four times for shots fired calls.

"When we get over here to the area, we observe flames coming from the back trailer home," Hudson said.

The mobile home was a total loss. Virginia State Police were called in to investigate the arson.

"Six kids, nowhere to lay their head at. It's terrible," one resident said.

Hudson said the suspect who fired the shots on Friday morning is a convicted felon and is now facing more than 30 charges.

Sheriff's investigators believe the long-standing feud is related to a murder in Prince George County and may be gang related.