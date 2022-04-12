Watch
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoes 26 Democratic bills

Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, gestures during a news conference about an executive order establishing K through 12 lab schools at the Capitol Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 18:00:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed 26 bills as he took action on more than 800 measures the divided legislature sent him during its regular session.

All of the vetoed bills were sponsored by Democrats and some had passed with broad bipartisan support.

Democrats criticized the vetoes Tuesday, casting the first-term governor as excessively partisan.

The Virginia Public Access Project says Youngkin’s veto total was higher than any other governor in his first year in office since Republican Jim Gilmore in 1998. Youngkin's predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, was close with 20.

