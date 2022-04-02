Report criticizes Virginia's response to snowy I-95 gridlock

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia state agencies responding to a severe snowstorm that stranded hundreds of motorists along Interstate 95 in January collectively lost what a report called “situational awareness” amid the growing gridlock.

The report commissioned by the state of Virginia was released Friday. The 41-page report offered several suggestions for improving future emergency responses.

Yet it did not lay blame on any particular person or single agency for the January snowstorm tie-ups. It noted the enormous challenge first responders faced in dealing with unusually heavy snowfall, higher-than-normal traffic and COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

State officials vowed to thoroughly review the report and its recommendations.

You can read the full report here.