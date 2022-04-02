Watch
Report criticizes Virginia's response to snowy I-95 gridlock

Steve Helber/AP
FILE -Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, in Carmel Church, Va. Close to 48 miles of the Interstate was closed due to ice and snow. Virginia state agencies responding to a severe snowstorm that stranded hundreds of motorists along Interstate 95 in January collectively lost what a report called “situational awareness” amid the growing gridlock. The report commissioned by the state of Virginia was released Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 21:08:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia state agencies responding to a severe snowstorm that stranded hundreds of motorists along Interstate 95 in January collectively lost what a report called “situational awareness” amid the growing gridlock.

The report commissioned by the state of Virginia was released Friday. The 41-page report offered several suggestions for improving future emergency responses.

Yet it did not lay blame on any particular person or single agency for the January snowstorm tie-ups. It noted the enormous challenge first responders faced in dealing with unusually heavy snowfall, higher-than-normal traffic and COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

State officials vowed to thoroughly review the report and its recommendations.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
