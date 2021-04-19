Advocates want Richmond to replace Wythe High School now

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of advocates told Richmond school leaders that children in the city cannot wait for their new school building.

Those advocates gathered Monday to call for swift action on the construction of a new George Wythe High School in South Richmond.

Four years ago the Richmond School Board included Wythe in its plan to redevelop several city facilities.

Recently, the board affirmed a timeline to begin construction of a new school building and 2023.

But members of the Richmond NAACP want that school to be rebuilt now and without delay.

"A decision was made that will significantly delay and stop the construction of George Wythe and possibly other schools that are a part of the facilities plan," Richmond School Board Dawn Page said to the gathered crowd. "Shame on us. Because here we go again."

Some school board members say future construction is subject to a competitive bidding process. They said they want to avoid paying more than necessary.

Others, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, support swifter action.

