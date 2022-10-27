Truck driver working on Richmond repaving project hits and kills man crossing road

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating after the driver of a street sweeper truck working on a repaving project killed a man walking in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

The crash was reported at about 6:44 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

"The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and determined the pedestrian was crossing from east to west midblock when he was struck by the truck," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to the company that owned the truck, but those representatives declined to comment on the situation.

Richmond Police said the truck driver stayed at the scene following the crash and no charges have been filed.

The deceased name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Crash Team Investigator Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.