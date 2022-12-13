Confederate General A.P. Hill's remains removed from Richmond monument

RICHMOND, Va. -- It took crews around three hours Tuesday to find the remains of Confederate General A.P. Hill in the pedestal where his statue once stood in Richmond. The Hill statue was removed on Monday.

An indirect descendent of A.P. Hill assisted in removing the remains.

The wooden box that held the remains was decayed, so crews worked carefully to transfer the remains to a pallet.

Tensions rose during the removal after one bystander questioned another on his reasons for wearing a jacket that featured a Confederate flag. Hill's descendant was involved in the tense conversation but left soon after police stood in between the two.

Devin Curtis and Jenny Mcgurk watched as crews worked to find and remove the remains.

“So much of history is lost, forgotten," McGurk said. "I think is important to bear witness to history and then also morbid curiosity."

Curtis said he was glad to see a symbol of historic hate removed from Richmond.

“It still represented separation, it still represented division, that was one of their generals, he owned plantations, he had slaves so yes it represented a whole lot of hatred," he said.

Bennett Funeral Home is overseeing the transfer of Hill's remains to Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia, where he was born.

