George Wythe community honors late principal at memorial service

Posted at 11:26 PM, Sep 15, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The George Wythe High School community remains in mourning over the death of principal Riddick Parker Jr.

Dozens of people came together on Thursday night for a memorial service.

It was obvious that community members are still in shock and hurt following Parker's death almost a month ago.

At this time, we know that Parker died unexpectedly when he was riding a bike. He tragically died a few days before the start of the school year.

Inside the George Wythe auditorium, people spoke about Parker's passion for his job, students and staff.

They also talked about the excitement around his vision for George Wythe High School. The Wythe community will now do their best to keep that excitement and momentum going in his honor.

Before his successful career in education, Parker enjoyed a successful career in sports, ultimately playing in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2001.

"As a kid, he stands out, he stood out from day one. He was a gentle giant. And I followed him throughout his football and college career. I admired the man and I followed him all the way," Calvin Wright, Parker's childhood coach, said.

At Thursday night's event, an effort was launched to raise money for a scholarship in Parker's name to benefit students, teachers and the community.

When the new George Wythe High School is built, Richmond Public Schools was asked to consider naming the football stadium in Parker's honor.

