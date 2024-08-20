How this event helped celebrate the 'remarkable' accomplishments of Virginia businesswomen

RICHMOND, Va. -- A room full of inquiring minds, ready to learn, inspire, and help others, gathered for the annual Remarkable Women’s Luncheon organized by the Metropolitan Business League (MBL) on August 8.

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels had the honor of emceeing the fireside chat yet again this year.

The honoree and 2023 Remarkable Woman of the Year was Kimberly Martin. Kimberly is the founder of the KLM Scholarship Foundation. Her nonprofit awards book scholarships to deserving students, thus helping make higher education affordable.

It was originally started to support VSU students, but the organization expanded its scope to include all Virginia colleges because of the high demand and overwhelming requests for support.

Kimberly is also a certified Project Management Professional and is the 1st African-American Director of Information Technology at her job.

She shared insights on being a woman of STEM while also running a nonprofit. She shared practical tips on how to maintain a career in STEM and steps to take to excel as a businesswoman.

MBL is a non-profit association that creates business connections and growth for small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

