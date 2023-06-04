'Fantastic' Relay for Life at Virginia park opens with lit torch, personal stories

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Survivors and their supporters gathered in Chesapeake on Saturday to take the next steps in wiping out cancer for good.

A lit torch officially kicked off the 2023 Relay for Life at Chesapeake City Park, with the opening ceremony featuring a number of personal stories ranging from people's own battles to talking about family members.

The American Cancer Society is hoping to raise $350,000 from the Chesapeake event alone.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

Relay for Life is also an opportunity to shine a light on all of the programs available to help people in treatment, like Road to Recovery, a volunteer effort to make sure people with cancer have rides to the doctor.

"I love going and being a driver, getting to interact with patients, especially when [it's] the last treatment a patient has, when they're leaving the facility they ring a bell. If you're lucky enough to be the driver the day they ring a bell and you're in there with them, it's just fantastic," said Brian Maddox, Volunteer Coordinator for ACS Road to Recovery.