Reinvented Belmont Golf Course ready to tee off

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As if on script to roll out a storybook new beginning, the restored and reimagined Belmont Golf Course got off to a memorable start on Monday with a near hole-in-one on one of the inaugural tees shots. A ceremonial bell ringing and tee-off was held Monday at the Henrico County-owned golf course at 1600 Hilliard Road ahead of reopening to the public on May 29. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.