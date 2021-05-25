Watch
Reinvented Belmont Golf Course ready to tee off

Michael Schwartz
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony.
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 10:24:04-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As if on script to roll out a storybook new beginning, the restored and reimagined Belmont Golf Course got off to a memorable start on Monday with a near hole-in-one on one of the inaugural tees shots. A ceremonial bell ringing and tee-off was held Monday at the Henrico County-owned golf course at 1600 Hilliard Road ahead of reopening to the public on May 29. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

